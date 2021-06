Calling all cyclists: You can now stay informed about local bike events — from social rides to swap meets — with a free new app called BikeRider. Set to launch June 1, the app is a passion project of self-proclaimed “bicycle fanatics” and Marin County dwellers Cilla Jelf, Mikael Lirbank and Nick Shorten. “We’re a small but mighty team of coders, cyclists, creatives and parents in Marin who enjoy roaming our beautiful landscape from county line to county line,” Shorten says. “Our mission is to promote more people on bikes, connect the community, and allow riders of all disciplines to discover and create their own rides.”