Brownwood, TX

Lions to compete in third 7-on-7 state qualifier Saturday at Midlothian Heritage

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brownwood Lions will take part in their third 7-on-7 Division II state qualifying tournament Saturday as they visit District 5-4A Division I rival Midlothian Heritage. The Lions will compete in Pool B at the Heritage grass practice, located at 4000 FM 1387, against Krum at 9 a.m., district rival Waxahachie Life at 9:45 a.m. and Waco Connally at 10:30 a.m. Brownwood, which is 2-4 in two state qualifiers thus far, defeated Krum, 22-14, in its very first tournament game at Graham on May 15.

www.brownwoodnews.com
