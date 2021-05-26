How do cicadas know when to emerge? 'The Indiana Jones of cicadas' answers your Brood X questions

Within the next week, maybe two. That’s the best guess from experts as to when southern Indiana will see the cicadas emerge and start to make noise. This year’s batch is called Brood X, and they are getting attention because of a fungus that may cause their butts to fall off. Evansville’s Mesker Park Zoo’s Paul Bouseman says the bugs are harmless to people. He says they will be noisy and likely will be everywhere for about four to six weeks. Southern Indiana is expected to be ground zero for the bugs.