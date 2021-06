At Deadline’s all-day Contenders Television award-season event, James Corden appeared during the CBS Studios portion of the day to give us some behind-the-scenes dish on his widely seen and talked about scoop on getting the first TV appearance with Prince Harry since his move with wife Meghan Markle away from the royal family to Southern California. It was something The Late Late Show with James Corden” kept secret with no promotion leading up to it — and remember it was even before the infamous Oprah interview.