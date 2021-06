Over the weekend, Belarusian air control forced a Ryanair flight traveling from Greece to Lithuania to divert and land in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. While the plane was grounded, Belarusian officials apparently arrested and detained journalist and dissident activist Roman Protasevich, who has been living in exile in Poland since 2019. Since then, the European Union has said it will impose sanctions, the EU and the US have called for Protasevich’s release, and the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled its support for Belarus’ actions. Mediaite breaks it all down.