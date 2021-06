Police in New York City have released video footage of a man who they suspect was involved in a homophobic attack last month and is now wanted by the department’s hate crime task force.Footage of the unidentified suspect obtained by The New York Post depicts a younger Black man seen wearing a white t-shirt, black or dark-colored shorts, and sporting a small goatee.The man appears to be wearing several wristbands on each arm, and has a bright pink accenture of some kind on his otherwise nondescript sneakers.According to the Post, the unnamed suspect is accused of punching a 24-year-old male...