Premier League

Antonio Conte Leaves Serie A Champion Inter Milan After Two Seasons

By Andrew Gastelum
msn.com
 8 days ago

Less than a month after leading Inter Milan to its first Serie A title in 11 years, manager Antonio Conte will be leaving the club by mutual consent, the club announced. The former Chelsea manager arrived at Inter in the summer of...

www.msn.com
Soccer90min.com

How Inter won the Scudetto

So, after 11 long years, Inter have finally won the Serie A title once again and the hero to have brought the Scudetto back into the hands of the Nerazzurri is Antonio Conte. After a rocky couple of opening months to the campaign, Conte's side really found form and have avoided defeat since early January. And after Atalanta's 1-1 draw with Sassuolo on Sunday, Inter were confirmed as champions with four matches to spare.
Soccer90min.com

Romelu Lukaku Opens Up on Infamous Bust Up with Zlatan Ibrahimovic During Coppa Italia Clash

Romelu Lukaku has lifted the lid on his infamous clash with Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Inter's 2-1 Coppa Italia win earlier this season. The former Manchester United teammates butted heads in January's Coppa Italia quarter-finals as Antonio Conte’s side overcame a one-goal deficit to advance to the semi-finals. The pair squared up to each other and traded insults, leading to them both receiving one-match bans and a combined fine of £7,000 for ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Antonio Conte’s assistant explains Jose Mourinho rivalry ahead of Serie A reunion

Antonio Conte’s assistant Angelo Alessio has played down the Inter Milan coach’s rivalry with Jose Mourinho, ahead of the latter’s arrival at Roma.Roma announced this week that Mourinho, who was sacked by Tottenham last month, would take over from Paulo Fonseca at the end of the season.Mourinho previously coached in Serie A between 2008 and 2010, winning the treble with Inter.The Italian club this week sealed their first league title since the Portuguese’s triumph, with Conte at the helm.Conte and Mourinho butted heads in 2018 while the Italian was Chelsea boss and Mourinho was at United, but Alessio has said...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte's rivalry with Jose Mourinho was 'blown out of proportion' in the Premier League - despite 'taunts' and 'not pleasant words', claims his former assistant... as they get set to be reunited in opposing dugouts next season in Serie A

Antonio Conte's former assistant admits the Italian's rivalry with Jose Mourinho has been 'blown out of proportion' despite 'not pleasant words' being thrown by the managers. Mourinho was appointed as the new Roma manager on Tuesday and will take over the Giallorossi from the start of next season, with the aim of overthrowing Conte's Inter Milan from the top of Serie A after they were crowned champions last week.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte's rivalry will ignite Serie A next season after the Special One's move to Roma... 'Clown', 'senile' and 'little man' were some of the insults they traded in England and now they are ready for more touchline battles in Italy

Once the shock of Jose Mourinho's arrival at Roma so soon after his Tottenham sacking had subsided, thoughts immediately turned to how his Italian return could play out. Roma want the Scudetto within three seasons and if anyone has the experience to do it, it is 'The Special One'. His last spell in Serie A saw Mourinho win the Treble with Inter Milan during his two-year period at the San Siro from 2008 until 2010.
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

It's Lautaro vs Conte... with Lukaku as the ring announcer! Inter Milan pair square off in a makeshift boxing ring during training in hilarious clip, as they settle their rift after the Argentine striker was hauled off against Roma

Settling a feud between a manager and a player is never an easy task, but Inter Milan may have found the perfect way to calm things down after setting up a joke boxing match between Lautaro Martinez and boss Antonio Conte. The pair were involved in an angry spat during...
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Soccer-Conte, Martinez settle scores with friendly boxing match

(Reuters) - Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte and Lautaro Martinez pulled no punches in a heated confrontation during Wednesday’s victory over AS Roma but the pair settled their differences in a light-hearted boxing match at their training ground on Thursday. Players and staff built a makeshift ring using cones and...
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Five-goal Inter celebrate Serie A title with record 14th home win

Milan (AFP) – With thousands of fans celebrating outside the San Siro stadium and a guard of honour onto the pitch, Inter Milan celebrated their first Serie A title in over a decade with a 5-1 victory over Sampdoria giving Antonio Conte’s side a record 14th successive home win. Saturday’s...
SoccerTribal Football

Inter Milan great Brehme 'very happy' for Conte after title triumph

Inter Milan great Andy Brehme is delighted for his club after winning the Scudetto. Inter were confirmed champions this week. “I'm obviously very happy for (Antonio) Conte and the team," Inter's former defender Brehme told FanPage.it on Thursday. “They really deserved the Scudetto. “I have a feeling that this Inter...
Premier Leaguesoccergator.io

Spurs hold ‘fruitful and interesting’ talks with Antonio Conte

Tottenham Hotspur have held ‘fruitful and interesting’ talks with Antonio Conte about the Spurs coaching position, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Italian boss is hot property after leading Inter Milan to the club’s first Scudetto in more than a decade. Conte revealed that coaching Spurs proposes a ‘stimulating challenge’...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham encouraged in talks with Inter Milan coach Conte

Tottenham have been encouraged after making contact with Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte. Corriere dello Sport says Tottenham have now moved to speak with him and he has refused to rule out the possibility of a move to north London. However, he also also made it clear he is committed...
Premier League90min.com

Tottenham hold 'positive' talks with Antonio Conte

Tottenham are reported to have held 'positive' talks with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte over succeeding Jose Mourinho as their new head coach. The 51-year-old's Inter were crown Serie A champions on Saturday after they defeated Crotone and Atalanta failed to win at Sassuolo, ending Juventus' decade of scudetto dominance.
SoccerYardbarker

Inter and Antonio Conte's modern, rehearsed football unlock Serie A

After all the conflict and noise - the demanding nature of the club, the financial fallout from this past year, AC Milan’s lead early in the domestic season - Inter officially clinched the Serie A title on an anti-climactic whimper with four matches left in the season. The lack of drama signaled their dominance, up double-digits on second place Atalanta. With the club’s infamous (and romanticized) traits skewing towards the dramatics, it was said that only a manager with a strong personality could tame the theatrics. Hence their last league title in 2010 under Jose Mourinho, whose gravitational pull made the pieces fall in line. Armed with his singular method that invites as much conflict as it does support, the 51-year-old Antonio Conte has now won league titles with three different clubs.