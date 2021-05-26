Dazzling Crystal-Covered Headphones

newsbreak-logo
By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Urbanista Miami Crystal Edition headphones are a dazzling audio accessory for style-conscious users looking for a way to enjoy their favorite music while out of the house. The headphones come in black and white color options that are each covered in Swarovski Crystals that will catch the light and the eyes of onlookers. The headphones are stylish, but are also focused on function with a battery rated to deliver up to 50-hours of use per charge, Ambient Sound Mode for allowing sound passthrough, Active Noise Canceling and more.

