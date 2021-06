Sunday’s dinner was spectacular if I may say so myself! It was local, delicious and healthy (if you don’t count the pound of butter!). We had scallops from Tom’s Awesome seafood, served over fresh pasta from Blue Roo, accompanied with broccoli salad and grilled asparagus from Sunny Side Farms, mini-French baguette from Tony Pisconeri and finished it off with Irene’s best ever apple pie. Aren’t we lucky to live in an area where fresh seafood is delivered almost to your door and that we have so many farmers within a few miles?