Tennessee State

Tennessee's projected season win total set for 2021

By Patrick Brown
247Sports
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne sportsbook has released its projected win totals for the 2021 college football season, and Tennessee's number might come as a surprise to some as the Vols hope to exceed tempered expectations during their first season under new coach Josh Heupel this fall. The DraftKings Sportsbook has the over/under 2021 regular-season win total for the Vols at six games, setting the bar at bowl eligibility. Tennessee won just three games during its SEC-only 10-game season in 2020 before firing Jeremy Pruitt in January amid an NCAA and internal investigation into alleged recruiting violations and replacing him with Heupel.

