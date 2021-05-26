Tennessee's projected season win total set for 2021

Tennessee's 2021 offseason has been defined both by the complete overhaul of the coaching staff as Josh Heupel replaces the fired Jeremy Pruitt and the sweeping changes to the roster that have happened on either side of the program's leadership transition in late January. Perhaps no team in college football has been hit harder by the NCAA transfer portal than the Vols, who have had several key players leave Tennessee and commit or enroll at other programs. Recently, though, Heupel and Tennessee have worked the portal to their favor and recouped some of those losses.