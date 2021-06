Run Blocking Efficiency is among the more underrated metrics to consider for fantasy football purposes. We know that context matters, so we should never focus on any single metric or stat on its own when analyzing players. However, we’ll look at the whole picture and how RBE fits within that context. We’ll also consider additional efficiency, opportunity, and productivity metrics as needed. For instance, with Pace of Play three weeks ago, we also considered Team Pass Plays Per Game amongst other metrics in analyzing players. Given that context, we’ll define how we can use RBE info to our advantage and then dig into last year’s outliers.