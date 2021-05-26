Cancel
Lifestyle

After a Year on Pause, Cruise Itineraries Are Looking Better Than Ever

By Janice Wald Henderso n
cntraveler.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the need to adapt to resume sailing, cruise lines are reimagining their itineraries—creating a dynamic new approach to how and where they sail. Eager-to-return travelers, in turn, are snapping up staterooms—not just for 2021, but well beyond. “Countries around the world began opening to vaccinated travelers, which opened the door to ships finding new homeports,” says Colleen McDaniel, Cruise Critic’s editor-in-chief. “We’re hearing from cruise lines that demand is high.”

www.cntraveler.com
