Scientists Discover How Many Wild Birds There Are on Earth

By Madeleine Muzdakis
mymodernmet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow many wild birds populate our planet Earth? Consider the pigeons you pass on your way to work, the songbirds that sing in your backyard, and the seagulls that flock to the beach. These common critters are only a few of the thousands of bird species to be found on Earth. Wherever you live, your avian neighbors will be different—yet integral—parts of your local ecosystem. The question of how many individual birds exist on Earth resembles guessing how many jellybeans are in an enormous jar. Do you have your guess?

An Estimated 50 Billion Birds Populate Earth, but Four Species Reign Supreme

According to a new study, there are at least 50 billion total wild birds—or six birds for every human on the planet. The new paper, published this month in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, examined data collected by users of the citizen science database eBird and compared it with data collected by Partners in Flight and BirdLife International to check the accuracy. The researchers then combined the three pools of data to create an algorithm that estimated the population sizes for other species that were not the subject of the professional studies and lacked significant data, reports Adam Vaughan for New Scientist.
How many birds are there in the world?

New research estimates there are between 50 billion and 430 billion birds on Earth. Standing in a northern Everglades marsh in 2015, biologist Corey Callaghan watched as an enormous flock of tree swallows wheeled in the morning sun. As the mass of birds passed overhead, Callaghan and his partner stood in astonishment. Just how many tree swallows were in the flock, he wondered—for that matter, how many birds are in the entire world?
