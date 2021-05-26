Scientists Discover How Many Wild Birds There Are on Earth

According to a new study, there are at least 50 billion total wild birds—or six birds for every human on the planet. The new paper, published this month in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, examined data collected by users of the citizen science database eBird and compared it with data collected by Partners in Flight and BirdLife International to check the accuracy. The researchers then combined the three pools of data to create an algorithm that estimated the population sizes for other species that were not the subject of the professional studies and lacked significant data, reports Adam Vaughan for New Scientist.