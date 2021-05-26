Scientists Discover How Many Wild Birds There Are on Earth
How many wild birds populate our planet Earth? Consider the pigeons you pass on your way to work, the songbirds that sing in your backyard, and the seagulls that flock to the beach. These common critters are only a few of the thousands of bird species to be found on Earth. Wherever you live, your avian neighbors will be different—yet integral—parts of your local ecosystem. The question of how many individual birds exist on Earth resembles guessing how many jellybeans are in an enormous jar. Do you have your guess?mymodernmet.com