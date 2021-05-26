The Best Memorial Day Sales on Tech, Furniture, and Appliances Actually Worth Shopping This Year

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This weekend marks the unofficial beginning of summer, which means the best Memorial Day sales have arrived to mark a return to some semblance of normalcy—and save you some serious coin in the process. So without further ado, here are all of the furniture, kitchen, and tech sales actually worth your time and money. Looking for Memorial Day sales on menswear, watches, and sneakers? We’ve got you covered there as well. And rest assured, if you're in the market for a new mattress, there are plenty of good deals popping up in that space too.