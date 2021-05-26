Greenwich trainer competes for top fitness titles

It was just a few years ago when Stamford native and the recently named Fittest Man in Connecticut Mike Palomba tried CrossFit for the first time.

“I got obliterated,” said the former three-time all-conference player in baseball and football. He quickly added, “I was immediately hooked. I wanted to go back the next day and beat everybody.”

And that’s pretty much what he did, Palomba said.

In the coming months, 21-year-old Palomba, who weighs in at 195 pounds, will use that same attitude to take on legions of other CrossFitters in pursuit of the title Fittest Man on Earth. On CrossFit’s online leaderboard of individual men, the 5-foot-9-inch trainer employed by CrossFit Exceed in Glenville, who doubles as a college student, is ranked 20th out of more than 200,000 in the world as of Friday.

‘The Games’

Millions of people across almost every continent subscribe to the CrossFit workout at roughly 13,000 affiliated gyms, based on 2016 numbers. Connecticut boasts about 100 of those gyms, according to CrossFit’s website. Greenwich hosts two within a five-minute drive.

CrossFit workouts vary but primarily consist of intense strength and conditioning components that “combine everything so you’re using every single muscle and throwing all the movements together,” said Palomba.

The high-intensity, ultra-competitive sport has faced its share of criticism, but that hasn’t stunted its popularity that culminates each year at the annual Reebok CrossFit Games, at which Palomba hopes to compete. The Games, as CrossFitters often refer to it, will mark its 10th birthday in Wisconsin this summer where top athletes will vie for titles of Fittest on Earth.

Before contestants make it to the weeklong event that draws thousands of spectators each day, they have to qualify in regionals. Palomba, who was this month named The Fittest Man in Connecticut at another CrossFit competition, anticipates the upcoming Northeast regional in May. In Albany, N.Y., he will face off against the reigning champion of the CrossFit Games, Mathew Fraser, who’s the son of Olympic figure skaters and took second at The Games in 2014 and 2015.

Bullets and broken bones

These days, Palomba splits his time between classes at Norwalk Community College, work and training, which encompasses two-a-days five days per week. “I still have a test at 7 I have to get done today, too,” Palomba said last week between workouts.

Surrounded by wall-length banners declaring messages like: “How bad do you want it,” and “Success isn’t given, it’s earned,” Palomba has overcome years of sports injuries to prepare himself for the series of workouts that could soon lead to his claiming a champion title.

Just last fall, Palomba tore his meniscus, but that barely stopped the athlete who’s broken every finger at least once and recovered from tendinitis and a gunshot wound. For legal reasons, Palomba wouldn’t discuss the circumstances, but he said he was hit by a stray bullet in a public shooting. As with most of his injuries, regardless of severity, it only kept him out of the gym for a few weeks.

As Palomba describes his training plan for the The Games, it’s clear why nothing can keep him down — he can’t remain still for more than a few minutes at a time. Activity appears to be his only state as he alternates between stretching and small exercises while chatting about his motivation leading into the CrossFit competitions.

“I hate to lose more than I like to win,” Palomba said.

Drive to be the best

In the weeks leading up to Palomba’s big events, the entire CrossFit Exceed community is rallying around him, according to Maggie Felli, who’s trained there since the gym opened. “Everyone is amped and excited for him,” she said.

“Since my first class with Mike, I’ve always tried to go to his classes,” she said. “He’s always upbeat and happy, and there’s a passion with him. You can tell he believes in it.”

It was for those reasons the gym’s owner and Greenwich native Todd Vitale hired him, Vitale said.

“I hired Mike day one when we opened,” he said. “He is one of the best of the best who does what he does, and he passes off his knowledge to my members. Plus, he’s a low-key, good guy and not one of those testosterone gorillas.”

CrossFit can be intimidating for those new to it, Vitale admitted, but Palomba “reads his clients really well and makes sure people don’t feel left out,” he said.

When Palomba talks about his own competitiveness, his voice becomes grave. It’s evident that the drive to be the best is the biggest motivator he could have, though the winnings of The CrossFit Games are nothing to dismiss. Last year’s individual winners for both men and women raked in $275,000 each.

If he doesn’t win The Games in August, “I would just feel like I want to do it all again,” Palomba said. And if he wins, would he feel the need to defend his title?

“I hate to say it, but yeah,” Palomba responded.

Contact the writer at mbennett@greenwichtime.com