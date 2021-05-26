Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Yonit Levy of Channel 12
QUESTION: Secretary of State Antony Blinken, welcome. Thank you very much for talking to us today. SECRETARY BLINKEN: Hi. Good to be with you. QUESTION: This isn't – you're of course not a stranger to the region. This is far from being your first time here, but it's the first time as Secretary of State. And I wanted to begin by asking you about the ceasefire. I mean, you seem to be in this cycle of every couple of years having a short but devastating war between Israel and Hamas, and of course, the U.S. played a constructive role in bringing about a ceasefire.