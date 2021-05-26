Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

The Hidden Dangers of Housekeeping

By Marc-André
katzenworld.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith spring in full swing, many of us have been busy scrubbing, sorting and sprucing up our homes. Though we might love that feeling of a squeaky-clean space, it can create a surprisingly dangerous environment for our pets. PDSA Vet Nurse, Nina Downing said: “Many cleaning products we use; bleach,...

katzenworld.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housekeeping#Chemicals#Dry Cleaning#Baking Soda#Pdsa Vet Nurse#Laundry Detergents#Harsher Cleaning Products#Handy Items#Cupboard Doors#Pet Hair#Pet Wellbeing#Bleach#Surfaces#Dishwasher Tablets#Household Ingredients#Dogs#Floors#Nature#Accidents#Nasty Chemical Burns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Pet ServicesPosted by
People

Pet Owners, Parents, and Cleaning Snobs Say This Carpet Cleaner Is a Must-Have — and It's $50 Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. No matter how hard you scrub, sometimes the toughest carpet stains just won't come out. That's why thousands of Amazon shoppers have invested in the Bissell ProHeat Revolution Carpet Cleaner — it does all the hard work for them, in little to no time.
ShoppingCNN

Keep your bathroom counter tidy with these 20 organizers under $20

Cleaning and organizing are different jobs, but the two often go hand in hand, and for good reason: Organized spaces are simply easier to clean than ones cluttered with stuff everywhere. Nowhere is this more true than in the bathroom, where airborne particles of everything from hair spray to toilet...
Animalsoklahoman.com

Don't be bugged this summer. Here are some tips to give pests the boot

Warm and wet spring and summer conditions are going to make for an extra buggy season in much of the country, according to the biannual Bug Barometer forecast from the National Pest Management Association. What’s more, ants, roaches and stinging insects are well-equipped at finding food and shelter in and...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

8 best water filter jugs to help you avoid unnecessary waste

It’s estimated that almost 36 million plastic bottles are used every day in the UK. We know from documentaries and news reports how harmful plastic is to the earth – particularly its seas, where much of it ends up.But even the 55 per cent of those bottles that do find their way into the recycling pile are problematic. See, recycling plastic is an intensive and selective process, and the quality of the plastic deteriorates with each cycle it goes through.A substantial proportion of those plastic vessels are what we drink our water from, with loads of us preferring the pure...
Home & GardenFood Network

7 Things Your Housekeeper Wishes You Knew

Maybe you’re new to hiring a housecleaning service or maybe you just want to brush up on your etiquette, but there are some things to keep in mind to build a successful relationship with your housekeeper. We spoke with Alexis and Anthony Davis, co-owners of Home Maid NYC about basic some dos and don’ts that will help you get the results you need while building a good relationship with the person or company cleaning your home:
Petspawtracks.com

Is your home stinky? Try these litter box smell hacks

Litter boxes come with having a cat, but stinky litter boxes can be hard to cope with. Sometimes no matter how thoroughly or how often you clean the box, the smell seems to linger in your home. The good news is that you don’t have to live with an overpowering litter box smell, and there are plenty of steps you can take to make it much more tolerable for you, your family, and your cat. If you’re wondering how to keep the litter box from smelling, then you’ll want to consider these handy and easily implemented litter box smell hacks.
Petsdallassun.com

Stressed pets: how to keep your dogs relaxed when leaving them alone

People around the world have been spending more time at home since the start of 2020. For many of these people, this seemed like the perfect opportunity to get a pet. In the UK alone, an estimated 3.2 million households have acquired a pet since the start of the pandemic. Dogs were the most popular new acquisition (57%) with cats a close second (38%).
AnimalsThe Dogington Post

How To Prevent Fleas Entering Your Home

Fleas are tiny creatures almost invisible to the eye, but they can wreak complete havoc once they’ve entered a home, putting both your pets and your household at risk. Although fleas are usually found on our pets, once in the home they can infest everywhere, from soft furnishings like carpets, rugs, and bedding to small cracks or holes in walls.
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

How to Determine If Your Washing Machine Is Actually Getting Your Clothes Clean

A washing machine that isn't doing its job results in musty, odor-ridden clothes at the end of a cycle. Its decline, however, isn't always obvious straight away—but it's important to watch for the early signs, since running garments through a faulty machine can lead to permanently discolored or damaged items down the road. Ahead, how to monitor this appliance to ensure it gets your clothes clean every time.
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Smell This in Your Home, You Might Have Roaches

Roaches are some of the most dreaded insects to find in your home. Their crunchy exterior, enormous bodies, and ability to fly make them revolting to most. In addition to all that, experts say these bugs can also have an unpleasant smell. You may have noticed an odd scent in your home, but never connected it to these creepy critters. Read on to find out which smell could mean you have roaches lurking in your home, and for more insects to look out for, If You Live Here, Prepare for a Mosquito Invasion Like You've Never Seen.
AnimalsWMAZ

How to get rid of those pesky gnats and fruit flies

AUSTIN, Texas — As the weather heats up, you may start to see those pesky gnats, fruit flies or whatever you choose to call them. According to pest control company, Orkin, the word "gnat" refers to any small, winged insect and the most common gnats in homes are fruit flies or fungus gnats.
Animalscountryliving.com

How to Get Rid of Drain Flies for Good

When you spot any insect inside your house, it's best to take action immediately before they get a chance to multiply. Just like pesky fruit flies, annoying gnats, and even fleas, drain flies are another common household insect that, well, bugs us. Measuring a teeny one-eighth of an inch, drain flies tend to congregate around standing water. Gray or taupe in color with small, rounded wings, they're also called moth flies, sewer flies, or filter flies. And contrary to what their name suggests, they don't actually "fly" as much as they hop from surface to surface. Drain flies surprisingly can live for up to three weeks, and new eggs can hatch every 48 hours or so. For these very reasons, you should act fast to eliminate drain flies for good using DIY home solutions or store-bought products.
Home & GardenPosted by
Amomama

Common Mistakes to Avoid While Cleaning the Toilet

Cleaning your toilet might seem like a standard and pretty easy thing to do, but people make some common mistakes when doing this seemingly simple task, and we’ve covered them below. One place in your home that would definitely put off visitors if they found it filthy is your toilet....
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

What Is a Vinegar Rinse and Why Is It Effective for Laundry?

If you're curious about how natural cleaning products work or why baking soda is such a powerful ingredient, you've come to the right place. We'll explain the science behind some of the most popular cleaning methods and tools, so you can you clean smarter—not harder. Follow along with Clean Science to see which technique we break down next.
EnvironmentThe Independent

7 ways to reuse all the plastic bags currently spilling out of your cupboards

Saying no to the offer of a plastic bag in shops and instead stuffing everything you buy into your rucksack or jacket pockets has become pretty routine for many of us. But sometimes we’ve come unprepared, end up buying more than we can carry and guiltily take some, even though it’s bad news for our environment and oceans.
Home & Gardenbrothersonsports.com

Easy Hacks to Dealing with Hard Water in Your Home

If you notice soap scum and crusty mineral deposits on your fixtures that often block the faucets and showerheads, then you have experienced one of the most annoying things about having hard water. Do you know that more than 90% of households in the United States have hard water? The high concentration of minerals leads water to be hard. Water that flows through limestone and chalk will most likely leave residues on your pipes, skin, hair, and fixtures.