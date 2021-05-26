Cancel
Humanity Is Breaking All Boundaries. This New Netflix Film Will Shock You.

By Emily Baker
plantbasednews.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has announced the launch and sneak preview of Breaking Boundaries, a film detailing the science behind the catastrophic impact humans have had on Earth since the dawn of civilization. It’s narrated by the iconic broadcaster, Sir David Attenborough. Viewers will be taken through the mounting issues of the ecological...

plantbasednews.org
Johan Rockström
David Attenborough
#Netflix Film#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Earth#Oceans#Netflix Inc#Human Nature#Blue Planet#Time#Breaking Boundaries#Silverback Films#Humanity#Planetary Boundaries#Civilization#Ecosystems#Sir David Attenborough#Amazon Rainforest#Positivity#Producers#Human Pressures#Biodiversity Hotspots
