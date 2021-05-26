Humanity Is Breaking All Boundaries. This New Netflix Film Will Shock You.

In honor of Sir David Attenborough's 95th birthday on May 8, 2021, join Wonderwall.com as we check out some of the greenest celebs out there… starting with the broadcaster and natural historian. David, who formerly served as the senior manager at the BBC, has long been outspoken about his dedication to the environment. Among the many causes he advocates for are the promotion of renewable energy, reduction of meat consumption and restoration of planetary biodiversity. In addition to serving as the vice president of the British Trust for Conservation Volunteers, David is also vice president of Fauna and Flora International, president of the Butterfly Conservation and president of the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust. In 2020, he released what he considers his "witness statement" — the documentary "David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet," which focuses on the repercussions we could face as humans if we don't change the way we treat our planet.