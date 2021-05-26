Covid-19 News: One-third of the health burden may be due to lasting effects
Researchers estimate that up to 30% of covid-19’s health burden may be due to persistent effects that require long-term care. Much the same as the 30% of covid-19’s health burden According to Anna Vassar and Andrew Briggs of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, they may be the result of persistent effects that require long-term care rather than death. This was estimated using measurements known as adjusted life years and quality adjusted life years. It captures the unhealthy impact on a person’s life course. It is a “very rough first estimate based on simple assumptions”, Nature..eminetra.com