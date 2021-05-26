Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The ‘Saw’ Franchise Has Grossed $1 Billion Worldwide, Thanks to ‘Spiral’

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
103GBF
103GBF
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

$1 billion buys a lot of games. With $15.8 million in domestic ticket sales and another $6.7 million worldwide, Spiral: From the Book of Saw has helped push the Saw franchise to a major box office milestone: The long-running horror franchise has now earned more than $1 billion worldwide. For sake of comparison, the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise has earned about $450 million worldwide; Friday the 13th has earned about $465 million internationally. Final Destination has earned $657 million worldwide, albeit in only five movies.

103gbfrocks.com
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wan
Person
Leigh Whannell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saw 3d#Worldwide Box Office#Movies In Theaters#Lionsgate#Horror Movies#Original Stars#Nightmare#Twisted Pictures#Elm Street Franchise#Domestic Ticket Sales#Filmmakers#3d#Legacy#Games#Final Destination#Book#Friday The 13th
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

From Saw to Spiral: Every Saw Movie Ranked From Worst To Best

Shaun Munro ranks and reviews all nine Saw movies from worst to best…. If the general experience of living through the last year-plus has muddied the passage of time for so many of us, the fact that the first Saw movie released 17 years ago will only further warp that already tenuous perception of time’s cruel march.
MoviesWALA-TV FOX10

'Spiral: From the Book of Saw' in Theaters Now

Anther thriller film has been added to the Saw universe. Spiral: From the Book of Saw stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson. This story follows a Jigsaw copycat killer attacking a police force. Chelsey spoke with the director of the film, Darren Bousman. You can...
MoviesEureka Times-Standard

Movie Review: ‘Spiral: From the Book of Saw’ is solid if unspectacular

Admittedly, I’m making this assessment with anything close to real confidence. At some point years ago, I watched 2004 hit psychological horror film “Saw.” While I didn’t think it was bad exactly, I can’t say that I in any way enjoyed the affair characterized by unpleasant choices — involving hacksaws or otherwise — offered by the Jigsaw Killer to his victims.
MoviesMovieWeb

Spiral: From the Book of Saw Wins Second Weekend Box Office with $4.5M

Lionsgate's Spiral: From the Book of Saw was able to win its second consecutive box office weekend in a row with $4.5 million. The studio is now reporting that Spiral has brought the Saw franchise, which includes 9 installments, to over $1 billion in box office revenue. To date, Spiral has generated just over $19 million globally. The horror movie stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson, and has received praise from critics for its new direction, though it has left some critics divided as to whether or not it fully succeeded in reinventing the franchise.
MoviesMovieWeb

Fast and Furious Franchise Races Past $6 Billion at the Box Office Thanks to F9

Vin Diesel and his Fast Family have reason to celebrate as the Fast and Furious franchise has crossed a massive financial milestone. Thanks to the strong early returns from Fast & Furious 9 at the international box office, Universal Pictures' action-heavy, car-centric series has crossed the $6 billion mark at the box office. This makes it not only one of the most successful franchises of the modern era, but one of the most successful franchises of all time. And arguably the most unlikely success story of its kind.
Moviesmobilesyrup.com

Spiral: From the Book of Saw coming to PVOD in Canada on June 1

Spiral: From the Book of Saw will release on Canadian premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms on June 1st. The ninth installment in the Saw horror film franchise was only made available in Canadian theatres when it released on May 14th. However, with 90 percent of the country’s cinemas closed amid the pandemic, this made it virtually impossible for most people to watch it.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Spiral's Box Office Success Has Pushed The Saw Franchise Past A Key Milestone

Much like box office performance during the year-plus of COVID-19, the success of the Saw franchise has always been relative. None of the features in the series have ever hit nine-figures in North America alone (Darren Lynn Bousman's Saw II came closest, making $87 million in 2005), and the gross for any single film worldwide has never surpassed $164.9 million (which is a total that would have feel short of making the list of the Top 50 performers of 2019). What has allowed the movies to keep coming out is the fact that they're incredibly inexpensive to produce, which most of the movies costing only $10-11 million. In fact, tabulating the reported budgets results in a total of $117 million spent across nine releases – which is why it's pretty special that the brand is now celebrating the fact that it has finally crossed the $1 billion mark.
Moviesfordcountyrecord.com

BOB AT THE MOVIES: 'Spiral' pales in comparison to 'Saw' but is solid with Rock

This new flick, “Spiral,” comes to us “From the Book of ‘Saw,’” meaning that it’s a spinoff of the popular mostly-2000’s horror series. The Jigsaw Killer is referenced a number of times in this film, but I assure you that, like Generalissimo Francisco Franco, he remains dead. The Spiral Killer,...
MoviesBBC

Spiral helps Saw horror franchise surpass $1bn milestone

The horror movie franchise Saw has now earned more than $1bn (£706m) in global ticket sales, following the release of the ninth instalment, Spiral. It earned $4.5m (£3.1m) in the US and $2.67m (£1.8m) overseas at the weekend. Starring Chris Rock and Samuel L Jackson, the newest film in the...
MoviesComicBook

Spiral: Celebrate the Saw Sequel's PVOD Release Date With Behind-the-Scenes Featurette (Exclusive)

The release of Spiral: From the Book of Saw earlier this month helped pushed the long-running Saw franchise past the $1 billion mark at the box office, with horror fans soon being able to check out the unsettling sequel from the comfort of their own homes, as Spiral lands on PVOD on June 1st. To celebrate the announcement, ComicBook.com has your exclusive first look at a behind-the-scenes featurette for the film that explains how the twisted traps for the sequel were developed. Check out the exclusive first look at the behind-the-scenes featurette above and rent Spiral: From the Book of Saw wherever you rent movies on June 1st.
MoviesComicBook

Spiral: From the Book of Saw to Hit Starz in October

Though still playing in theaters for the time being, with PVOD release date scheduled for next week on June 1, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have announced that Spiral: From The Book of Saw will arrive exclusively on Starz on October 8. After all, if it's Halloween, it must be Saw. In a statement (via THR), Starz president of domestic networks Alison Hoffman said: “Starz is excited to expand upon our recently announced theatrical output agreement with Lionsgate, bringing more premium content to our subscribers ahead of schedule with Spiral and the blockbuster Saw franchise." Spiral: From The Book of Saw is now playing in theaters.
MoviesComicBook

Spiral Filmmakers Don't Think There's "Any Plans of Stopping" the Franchise

At the height of its popularity, the Saw franchise was delivering audiences a new sequel every single year, and while recent years has seen the output of the franchise slow significantly, Spiral: From the Book of Saw director Darren Lynn Bousman and co-writer Josh Stolberg recently admitted that they don't see the series ending entirely in the near future, with its future largely being dependant on fan support. With Spiral only having hit theaters earlier this month, it's unknown what the immediate plans for the franchise might be, with the pair also noting that the goal of the series is quality over quantity. Spiral: From the Book of Saw is in theaters now and hits PVOD on June 1st.
Moviespostperspective.com

Spiral: From the Book of Saw Composer Charlie Clouser

Composer Charlie Clouser — a one-time member of the band Nine Inch Nails, keyboardist, record producer, remixer — has many cool scoring projects under his belt, including the new film Spiral: From the Book of Saw. This film marks the fourth Saw film Clouser has worked on with director Darren Lynn Bousman.
MoviesDeadline

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Review: Latest Entry In Billion-Dollar Horror Series Challenges ‘The Exorcist’ But Finds Its Own Chills

When you have a horror film series that keeps the cash flowing to the tune of $1.8 billion and counting, you just keep the new installments coming. Despite delays due to the pandemic, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros are tackling the continuing tales of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in the seventh entry under the umbrella Conjuring label that has sported two previous Conjuring movies, The Nun and three more with scary doll Annabelle.