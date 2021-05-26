The ‘Saw’ Franchise Has Grossed $1 Billion Worldwide, Thanks to ‘Spiral’

Much like box office performance during the year-plus of COVID-19, the success of the Saw franchise has always been relative. None of the features in the series have ever hit nine-figures in North America alone (Darren Lynn Bousman's Saw II came closest, making $87 million in 2005), and the gross for any single film worldwide has never surpassed $164.9 million (which is a total that would have feel short of making the list of the Top 50 performers of 2019). What has allowed the movies to keep coming out is the fact that they're incredibly inexpensive to produce, which most of the movies costing only $10-11 million. In fact, tabulating the reported budgets results in a total of $117 million spent across nine releases – which is why it's pretty special that the brand is now celebrating the fact that it has finally crossed the $1 billion mark.