Summer is basically here . Temperatures are rising and El Paso is just days away from hitting double digits! Since the start of the pandemic, it's become a little more difficult to plan a bigger trip out of town. El Pasoans are instead opting for "staycations" where you can act like a tourist in your own town and get away from your usual routine. Veronica wrote a great article about El Paso hotels where you could spend your staycation. Because of the pandemic, I'm not entirely sure if their pools are available for use, and in this heat, a pool is surely needed for a getaway.