SUBJ/INTERMENT OF SENATOR JOHN W. WARNER III, U.S. SENATOR AND 61ST SECRETARY OF THE NAVY//. REF/A/GENADMIN/SECNAV WASHINGTON DC/R221822ZJUN21//. GENTEXT/REMARKS/1. On 25 May 2021, former United States Senator and 61st Secretary of the Navy John W. Warner III passed away. Senator Warner’s family will lay him to rest on 23 June 2021 at 1400 EST. Prior to the interment, a celebration of life will be held at the National Cathedral at 1100 EST. In accordance with Marine Corps policy, the National Ensign will be flown at half-mast on all USMC Bases and Stations on the day of interment.