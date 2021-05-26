EPA seeks input on Olin Brass cleanup
EAST ALTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is now taking public comments on the proposed cleanup plan for the Olin Corp. facility in East Alton. Through July 25, the EPA will accept public comments on the Olin Corp’s proposed plan to sample and clean up contaminated soil and groundwater at its East Alton facility. As part of the proposal, the EPA will impose legal restrictions to prevent the use of groundwater on the property for drinking.www.thetelegraph.com