Bowery Farming Raises $300M in Latest Funding Round

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - USDA economists have raised their expectations for U.S. farm product exports for the current fiscal year which runs through the end of September. Their new estimate is $164 billion which would be the highest total ever and 7 billion dollars more than their earlier estimates. Previously our best year for farm exports was back in 2014 when we sold just over $152 billion worth of U.S. farm products overseas. China is expected to be our best customer because of their needs for corn and soybeans. They are expected to spend $35 billion this year for U.S. farm products—up about 6 billion from their biggest buying year of 2014. Our other top customers continue to be Canada, Mexico, Japan, the European Union and South Korea.