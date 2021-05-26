Bowery Farming Raises $300M in Latest Funding Round
Bowery Farming has raised $300 million in its latest funding round led by Fidelty Management & Research Company. Bowery will use the money to expand its network of smart indoor farms across the United States, further accelerating technological leadership, support ongoing research and product innovation efforts to bring crops beyond leafy greens to market and recruit top talent. Existing investors GV (formerly Google Ventures), General Catalyst, GGV Capital, Temasek, Groupe Artémis (Pinault-owned) also participated in the round.www.foodlogistics.com