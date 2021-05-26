Tasmanian devil born in the wild for the first time in 3000 years in mainland Australia
Australia is experiencing a very unique baby boom.Tasmanian devil Born in the wild For the first time since it disappeared on the continental mainland about 3000 years ago. last year, Conservatives released Twenty-six adult carnivorous marsupials entering the Barrington Tops sanctuary north of Sydney. It marked the first step in their attempt to establish a sustainable population of disease-extinct endangered species in the rest of Tasmania’s habitat.eminetra.com