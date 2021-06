Don’t we all just want to roll our eyes on the girls who flutter their eyelashes unnecessarily to flock all the attention from around them! No matter what you say but you’ve to accept the fact that they’ve got the prettiest swirls of lashes! You wish somewhere deep down to have the same and look like a dream girl with big eyes and big curled lashes and people just don’t get tired of complimenting them! Trust me, it isn’t impossible! Though you must have tried all the hacks and remedies, let’s go through a few more we’ve brought today. These natural tactics will surely make a dent in what you’re longing for.