Second man arrested in double homicide of 7-year-old girl, father in Central West End | St. Louis News Headlines – St. Louis, Missouri
ST. Louis (KMOV.com) –The second man was charged with murdering a local father and a seven-year-old daughter in the Central West End in late January. Andre Anderson was charged with first-class murder and an armed criminal procedure on Wednesday for his role in shooting. In early April, 28-year-old Jabon Nettles was arrested and charged with two first-class murder charges and two armed criminal acts.eminetra.com