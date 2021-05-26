newsbreak-logo
Stocks edge higher, Amazon & MGM, Exxon vote, retail match made in heaven: Ethereum and GameStop

marketpulse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS stocks are higher as reopening trades bounce back sharply. Americans are going back to malls, planning cruise trip vacations, and booking flights anywhere they can. Consumer discretionary and communication stocks led the rally. Today was quiet on the data front and with Fed speak, so investors just focused on reopening momentum. The dollar bounced on what seems most likely a short-covering move.

Stocksnewcannabisventures.com

Canadian Cannabis Stocks Bounce Sharply From Mid-May Lows

The Canadian Cannabis LP Index fell for the third consecutive month in May, declining 3.9% to 354.97. but it also rallied 9.3% off the May 13th close of 324.84, the lowest close since early January:. The index, which rallied 22.1% in Q4 but still fell 30.1% in 2020 to end...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy in June

If you're frustrated with the market volatility so far in 2021, you're certainly not alone. After a sharp rebound last year, the Nasdaq Composite has been very choppy this year but is currently up about 7% year to date. Two top retailers that are far outpacing the market averages are...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla Rival Rivian Selects Underwriters For IPO, Could Seek $70B Valuation

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) -backed Rivian Automotive Inc has selected underwriters for an initial public offering, Bloomberg reports. What Happened: The California-based automaker Rivian Automotive Inc, which is also backed by Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), could seek a valuation of about $70 billion when it goes public, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
Businesswindermeresun.com

Amazon Is Buying MGM Studios For $8.45 Billion

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida...
Stockscryptoticker.io

How To Trade Tesla And Amazon On The Blockchain!

Tesla and Amazon are two highly popular and commonly known stock market shares, which are traded at extremely high volume on a regular basis. Now, for the crypto users out there, the stock markets are neither a familiar place nor exactly easy to interact with. But of course, crypto has come a long way and with the possibilities provided by smart contract platforms, there’s a possible way to trade both Tesla And Amazon on the blockchain through synths.
Stocksinvesting.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When The Markets Open: Express, Clorox

Last week was stellar for stocks. Wall Street rose on Friday, with the major averages all ending within sight of their recent records amid ongoing optimism over the U.S. economic recovery. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average and the benchmark S&P 500 climbed 0.9% and 1.2% respectively for the week,...
StocksPost-Bulletin

Ask the Fool: What's the value in overvalued stocks?

Q: Does it really matter if I buy an overvalued stock, as long as it eventually grows in value? I'm buying for the long term, after all. – F.H., Ardmore, Indiana. A: Ideally, we should buy stocks that seem undervalued, as they offer a margin of safety. Buying overvalued stocks can be risky, as they might drop closer to their intrinsic value at any time, especially over the short term. Yes, over the long term, the intrinsic value of healthy and growing companies will grow. But it's still possible to simply pay too much for a stock.
Stocksinvezz.com

Friday’s meme stock recap: AMC soars 20%, GameStop inches higher

AMC shares jump 20% on Friday to a record high since January 2017. GameStop, in comparison, was up roughly 4% in premarket trading. Rich Greenfield doesn't see positive outlook for AMC in the future. It looks like the meme stocks rally is far from over yet. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc...
Businessdailyhodl.com

GameStop Will Use Ethereum to Power New NFT Platform

Video-game retailer GameStop is creating a team to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The publicly traded company has created a new subdomain on its website, vowing to put together a team to build the platform. “We welcome exceptional engineers (solidity, react, python), designers, gamers,...
BusinessGizmodo

Amazon, MGM, and the Price of Entertainment

If all goes according to Amazon and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s plans, the web service giant will soon acquire the legacy film studio in an $8.45 billion deal that will add thousands of movies and television shows to the tech company’s portfolio of content available to stream to 200 million Prime subscribers. Taken at face value, Amazon’s move is part of the company’s attempt at giving its customers more options when it comes to choosing what to watch, and many will be fine to leave it at that. But gobbling up one of the oldest film studios in Hollywood is something worth considering from a few more angles.
IndustryInvestorPlace

The Exxon Mobil Board Vote Shows a Sea Change in Energy Stocks

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) stock is trading at its highest level in over a year, with a dividend yielding nearly 6%. But institutional investors are out of patience for the company. An activist fund called Engine No. 1 got enough support to oust at least two directors at the May 26 annual meeting. The vote not only reflects a change in attitudes at Exxon, but also a trend across energy stocks.
Businesswmleader.com

Jim Cramer on Tesla, Ford, Exxon, GameStop, AMC

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss GameStop (GME) – Get Report, AMC (AMCX) – Get Report, Uber (UBER) – Get Report, Ford (F) – Get Report, Exxon (XOM) – Get Report, Nordstrom (JWN) – Get Report, Urban Outfitters (URBN) – Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) – Get Report, video game stocks and more in the video below:
RetailFOXBusiness

AMC, GameStop feeling the retail love this week

Retail investors have been piling into AMC Entertainment Holdings and GameStop shares this week despite little concrete news. Investors on Reddit and other social media have rallied around the so-called meme stocks, signaling the potential for a second short squeeze this year against market short-sellers. According to data from VandaTrack,...
New York City, NYkdow.biz

Stocks edge higher as investors weigh growth, inflation

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street investors continue to monitor the economic recovery and rising inflation. A variety of companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Dick’s Sporting Goods surged after reporting a surge in first-quarter sales and solid earnings as team sports returned. Urban Outfitters and Abercrombie & Fitch also made gains on similarly strong financial results. The S&P 500's gain was kept in check by lagging healthcare company stocks. Markets have been bumpy in recent days as investors move past a stellar corporate earnings season and look for additional clues on economic growth.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Close Update: US Stocks End With Modest Gains as Yields Edge Higher

US stocks closed Wednesday's session with modest gains amid US government bond yields edging higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed at 34,323.05, the S&P 500 added 0.2% to 4,195.99 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6% to 13,738.00. Energy led the gainers while healthcare posted the steepest decline.