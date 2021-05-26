Stocks edge higher, Amazon & MGM, Exxon vote, retail match made in heaven: Ethereum and GameStop
US stocks are higher as reopening trades bounce back sharply. Americans are going back to malls, planning cruise trip vacations, and booking flights anywhere they can. Consumer discretionary and communication stocks led the rally. Today was quiet on the data front and with Fed speak, so investors just focused on reopening momentum. The dollar bounced on what seems most likely a short-covering move.