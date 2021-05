Tayshia Adams has been on both sides of the rose, so to speak, during her time on Bachelor Nation. She wasn't chosen in the finals of Colton Underwood's controversial Bachelor season, but she made enough of an impression to be called in as the replacement leading lady of The Bachelorette last year when Clare Crawley left early. She was called in again this year, only this time as a replacement host for Chris Harrison on The Bachelorette and apparently sought out some advice from another franchise alum.