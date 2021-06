SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOTZI BLACKHEART & EMBER MOON vs. RAQUEL GONZALEZ & DAKOTA KAI. I really like Shotzi and I really like Ember. But when you put them together as a team, I find them almost grating. In recent months they’ve just come off as annoying, heelish and over the top. Their in-ring work hasn’t suffered, sans for a lack of selling in a few recent matches, but their out of ring personas have not resonated well with me or the PWT Talks NXT crew. Because of this, it’s been increasingly difficult for me to get invested in nearly any segment they’ve been involved in. This match was no different. While there was nothing in the match that was technically bad, it was actually a halfway decent tag match, I’m growing tired of the Shotzi/Ember duo which soured me on this opener.