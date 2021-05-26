Emmy Rossum, Sam Esmail Relationship Timeline
Bring Romcom to real life! Emmy Rossum And Sam esmail The relationship began professionally — But it didn’t take long for something more to bloom.. The· Robot With the creator Shameless actress I met in 2013 when Rossum starred in the movie Comet, Director, Screenplay by Esmail.Romantic drama, co-starring Justin Long, Pay attention to the couple who happened to meet during the meteor shower. Meanwhile, a real love story that unfolds outside the screen.eminetra.com