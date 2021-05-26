This Historic Bottle of Wine Just Sold for $30,000

We know how it goes — you’ve cracked open a bottle of funky orange wine to try with friends or a bottle of natural wine with a nice organic meal, but you can’t quite get through the whole thing. Maybe it’s a bottle from your favorite wine club you don’t want to waste, or a birthday gift from you S.O and you’d rather not have to dump it down the drain, regardless, the good news is you don’t have to. Thankfully there are plenty of strategies and methods you can take to store wine properly and extend its shelf life for a few days, and even up to a week with certain bottles. I’ve scoured a few of my go-to wine expert sites and gathered some top tips and products for helping you preserve every last drop of your favorite blend. No matter what type of wine it is or how much is left, if you take a few extra steps to store it you’ll be able to finish off the bottle in your own time, and have it taste pretty good too. Here’s your Spy guide for how to store opened wine.