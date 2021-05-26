Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

This Historic Bottle of Wine Just Sold for $30,000

By Cheyenne Buckingham
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow much would you be willing to spend on a bottle of wine that was, say, intended to be a gift for an emperor?. For a good bottle of wine at a reasonable price point, wine experts recommend spending between $15 and $25 on a bottle. That's for the average person, though. And while some may be tempted to spend between $50 and $200 on a single bottle for special occasions, there are few who purchase ones that come with price tags equivalent to those you'd see on a new car or even a house. But private collectors do exist and are constantly on the lookout for rare finds.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottle Of Wine#French Wine#Food Wine#Red Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Fine Wine#Cfrqa#Groot Constantia#Sotheby#Wine Experts#Fine Burgundy#Private Collectors#Rare Finds#Price Tags#Special Occasions#Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
South Africa
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksSaveur

That Special Bottle of Wine Deserves the Best Ice Bucket

You might not technically need an ice bucket for everyday dining, but if your summer plans involve entertaining and long-overdue (post-vax) catch ups with friends and family, it’s a classic purchase that you’ll put to good use. “An ice bucket is one of, if not the most, underrated pieces on a home bar,” says Matt Landes, founder of Cocktail Academy, an L.A.-based experiential catering company.
Drinksnetworksasia.net

How To Open A Sparkling Wine Bottle With A Blade

Exactly How To A Uncork A Sparkling Wine Container The Right Way. Complying With Champagne Decorum. Action 4: Continue Turning The Container As Well As Holding The Cork Up Until The Bottle Opens. Action 4: Open The Container Of Sparkling Wine. Grab the bottle, making certain that cork is pointed...
Pleasantville, NYtheexaminernews.com

The Evolution of Physiology of the Glass Wine Bottle

Recently, our family came over for dinner (first time in a long pandemic-time) and we were enjoying one of my wife’s new chicken recipes and a bottle of Austrian Grüner Veltliner. My granddaughter noticed the wine bottle on the table and asked what was in the bottle. “Grape juice,” I...
DrinksHouston Chronicle

Canadian wine auction sets world record: $17,625 for single bottle of 1992 Screaming Eagle

IronGateAuctions.com closes its first commercial auction season with 99 per cent sell through rate. Within two months of launch, IronGateAuctions.com has set a world record, fetching the highest price ever paid for a 750 mL bottle of 1992 Screaming Eagle according to Wine Market Journal, the industry’s most comprehensive resource for wine auction trade values and market information. The Californian cult legend sold for $17,625 CAD (including 17.5 per cent buyer’s premium) during Iron Gate’s most recent online wine auction, which ran from May 11 to 18. The auction yielded strong prices in all categories with an impressive offering of Bordeaux and Burgundy leading the way, grossing $673,510 overall, including 17.5 per cent buyer's premium.
DrinksSFGate

These Portuguese white wines are crisp, cooling and cost just $11 a bottle

- - - La Font du Loup Côtes du Rhône 2019. Three stars (Extraordinary) From a producer best known for its Châteauneuf-du-Pape, this grenache-syrah blend is rich and savory with flavors of blackberry, lavender and sage. It reminds me more of a cru from Vacqueyras or Gigondas than a regular Côtes du Rhône. Alcohol by volume: 14.5%.
Food & Drinkstampamagazines.com

5 Unique Bottles from the Bern’s Wine Cellar

With the largest collection of any restaurant in the world, Bern’s Steak House is full of rare, even one-of-a-kind wines. It’s a small miracle, then, that wine director Eric Renaud could choose just five to highlight from the cellar’s 6,000 selections and more than half a million bottles (“I could have picked 100,” he tells us). But on the following pages, Bern’s top wine expert details some of the restaurant’s oldest and most unique vinos, most of which were still available to order as of the time this issue went to print. Sip on some history below.
Food & DrinksPosted by
SPY

5 Essential Tips for Storing That Open Bottle of Wine You Just Couldn’t Finish

We know how it goes — you’ve cracked open a bottle of funky orange wine to try with friends or a bottle of natural wine with a nice organic meal, but you can’t quite get through the whole thing. Maybe it’s a bottle from your favorite wine club you don’t want to waste, or a birthday gift from you S.O and you’d rather not have to dump it down the drain, regardless, the good news is you don’t have to. Thankfully there are plenty of strategies and methods you can take to store wine properly and extend its shelf life for a few days, and even up to a week with certain bottles. I’ve scoured a few of my go-to wine expert sites and gathered some top tips and products for helping you preserve every last drop of your favorite blend. No matter what type of wine it is or how much is left, if you take a few extra steps to store it you’ll be able to finish off the bottle in your own time, and have it taste pretty good too. Here’s your Spy guide for how to store opened wine.
Perry, GA41nbc.com

Perry wine tasting event sold out

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Perry is hosting a wine tasting Friday. If you were hoping to get a ticket, you’re out of luck. Tickets are sold out for the event. Organizers are still encouraging people who don’t have tickets, to go downtown and enjoy what the city has to offer. A D.J. will be playing music as well.
Drinksvinepair.com

Ravines Wine Cellars Cabernet Franc 2018

Chilled Red Cravings, Dinner Parties, Wine And Cheese Night. An excellent American Cabernet Franc. This wine has a good core of fruit with a savory vibe. It smells like blackberries and peppercorns. The depth is great, and the acidity balances it enough for a chill.
Drinksvinepair.com

Yamhill Valley Vineyards Estate Pinot Noir 2017

Chilled Red Cravings, Relaxing After Work, Wine And Cheese Night. Yamhill Valley Vineyards Estate Pinot Noir 2017 Review. On the leaner side of Pinot, this wine smells like cedar and cherries. The acidity is high, piercing the core of the fruit. There is a little depth but a tannic grip. It’s a nice wine for a chill.
CarsJalopnik

This Collection Of Rare Automotive Books Just Sold For The Price Of A New Car

It’s not every day that I find myself actually wanting to place a bid on an item that pops up on Bring A Trailer, but this past week, one of the finest auctions to ever hit the site was set to end, and I couldn’t resist myself. But as it turned out, this is BaT, so even a collection of 643 automotive and motorsport books can sell for a truly goofy amount of money.
Lifestylemensgear.net

Protect Those Vintage Bottles of Wine With The Killspencer Wine Carrier

Even your most-prized bottles of spirits need protection, especially during transport. You don’t want them ending in shards and puddles on the ground and mourn over lost money in the process. Thankfully, bottle holders dedicated to preventing this from happening are available just like the Killspencer Wine Carrier. Designed to...
New York City, NYvinepair.com

How to Store Wine Bottles on a Baseball Bat

Whether you live in an adorable studio apartment or are still trying to carve out a real living room somewhere in New York City, we know that wine storage can be a frustrating issue. That said, we’d be remised if we didn’t suggest the true and steadfast luxury of owning a real wine fridge, especially a temperature-controlled one and small enough to fit inside your coat closet, we understand that that’s not always the most viable ask for every wine lover.
DrinksNew York Post

200-year-old bottle of wine meant for Napoleon sells for $30K

It was a “small” price to pay. A 200-year-old bottle of wine that was supposed to be sipped by the famously short French military leader Napoleon Bonaparte sold for $30,000 at an auction this week. The sweet South African vino — a blend of “ripe and raisined” red muscadel and...
Home & Gardenbalconygardenweb.com

28 DIY Wine Bottle Ideas for the Garden | Wine Bottle Uses

If you have got empty wine bottles in your home then these DIY Wine Bottle Ideas for the garden will interest you for sure!. Check out some awesome DIY Wine Bottle Ideas that will surely tempt you to save the empty bottles from now on!. Have a look at some...
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Two Rare Bottles of Wine from Hungary’s Famous Tokaj Wine Region to be Offered at Auction

Two Rare Bottles of Wine from Hungary’s Famous Tokaj Wine Region Created by Its Original Winemakers in 1889 – The Zimmerman Family to Be Offered at Auction. June 2021 – Two bottles of incredibly rare 1889 Tokaji Essencia, Zimmerman Lipot from Hungary’s most renowned wine region Tokaj and from the most famous family to produce it, will be offered in Dreweatts Fine and Rare Wine and Spirits sale on July 8, 2021. The Tokaji Blend is a term used to describe the varietal composition of the revered wines of Tokaj, Hungary and the area and vineyard, which have an impassioned history, centred around the first winemakers of the region, the Jewish Zimmerman family.