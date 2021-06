AC Milan are reported to have thrown in the towel in the race to sign Rodrigo De Paul this summer amid claims the Udinese star is destined for England. The Udinese star was strongly linked with Leeds last summer as they prepared for their return to the Premier League. His asking price of €35m was too steep for the Yorkshire side, meaning a bid never materialised. However, they continue to be linked and he remains a player of interest to Marcelo Bielsa’s side.