Violent Crimes

Dominick Black pleads not guilty to providing weapons to Kyle Rittenhouse

By Danielle Haynes
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TVEew_0aCIbgtw00
Dominick Black, pictured in November 2020, was charged with two counts of intent to sell a dangerous weapon to a person under the age of 18. File Photo courtesy of the Kenosha, Wis., Sheriff's Department

May 26 (UPI) -- A 19-year-old man accused of buying the firearms police say Kyle Rittenhouse used to kill two protesters and injure a third in Kenosha, Wis., has pleaded not guilty to weapons charges.

Dominick Black entered the plea Tuesday on two counts of selling a dangerous weapon to a person under age 18.

Black, who was arrested in November and released on $2,500 bond, will face trial Sept. 13. If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison for each count.

County prosecutors said Black told authorities he purchased the AR-15-style rifle Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25 during a protest against police brutality and racial bias that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Authorities say Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Ill., gave Black the money to buy the gun because he wasn't old enough to buy it himself.

Rittenhouse and Black both told police they volunteered to provide security for a business called Car Source. The owner told police he never asked them to guard his business.

The two allegedly retrieved the gun from the home of Black's stepfather before attending the protest.

Black's stepfather told police he didn't approve of his stepson buying the gun and required it be kept locked in a safe in his home. He moved it to the basement during protests on Aug. 24 and said he wasn't aware the two retrieved it the next night.

Black told police he had doubts about buying the gun for Rittenhouse.

Police said Rittenhouse shot two protesters dead -- Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber -- and injured a third, Gaige Grosskreutz. His lawyers have said he shot the three men in self-defense.

After the shooting, police said Rittenhouse fled to his home in Antioch but later turned himself in. He was extradited to Kenosha and charged with two counts of homicide.

