Why Denise Richards Was Allegedly on a ‘No-Hire’ Housewives List

We all could use a friend like Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) on CBS’s daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful, right? Case in point, last week Shauna took the blame for her ride or die, Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer), in letting a shocked Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) believe that it was Shauna — not Quinn — who slept with Zoe’s ex, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Zoe was hoping for a reconciliation with Carter until she found out he’d slept with someone else. (Yes, like Friends‘ Ross and Rachel, they were on a break so Carter really didn’t do anything wrong. Quinn, on the other hand, is in a trickier situation, since she’s actively trying to get her marriage with Eric Forrester (John McCook) back on track.)