newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington, TX

Healthcare Brief

By Will Maddox
dmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Five Texas Health Resources hospitals received five stars on Hospital Compare, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) website, with another six hospitals earning four stars. The ratings are created based on patient perspectives and how the hospital handles common conditions like heart attacks and pneumonia, and is compared to hospitals around the nation. The THR hospitals that received five stars were Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville, Texas Health Heart & Vascular Arlington, Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South, and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.

www.dmagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Arlington, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Health
Arlington, TX
Health
State
Texas State
City
Stephenville, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare#Texas Health Resources#Medical Services#Health Equity#State Services#Thr#Allied Bioscience#Midwestern#The Lasker Foundation#Caris Life Sciences#Jefferson Health#Skcc#Cms#Hospitals#Patient Perspectives#Academic Institutions#Cancer#Molecular Testing#Global Demand#Pneumonia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Heart Disease
News Break
Private Equity
Related
Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
Texas StateKTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Chicago-area manufacturer expands into DFW

Deerfield, Illinois-based Pregis, a leading manufacturer of protective packaging, is expanding into two new facilities in North Texas. At the beginning of the year, the company opened a 128,000-square-foot facility in Garland at 2901 W. Kingsley Road. Pregis will use the facility for manufacturing and distribution, as well as to hold customer demos and training. This was the company's first location in Dallas-Fort Worth, having relocated from a market south of Dallas. Some 44 employees already work in Garland, and another 40 will join them by the end of the year.
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

School Districts Offer COVID-19 Vaccines to Eligible Students

The push to get the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of all eligible North Texans ages 12 and up continues. Two of the area's largest school districts are doing what they can before school lets out for the summer. On a day when Arlington ISD allowed students to stay home...
Texas Statenewschannel6now.com

Federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits ending in Texas

Texas (TNN) - *A press release from the office of Gov. Abbott*. Governor Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas StateLaw.com

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...
Texas Statenews4sanantonio.com

Texas backs out of $300 weekly unemployment payments from pandemic funds

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott has decided the state will no longer provide extra unemployment cash due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor Monday the state will opt out of the funds starting June 26. These funds include $300 weekly payments from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas to cut off $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefit

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday said Texas would cut off emergency federal unemployment benefits that provide $300 in weekly payments starting June 26. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott said, noting that the number of job openings in the state was on par with the number of people receiving benefits.
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texas StatePlainview Daily Herald

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas Statemyrgv.com

Texas opting out of federal unemployment compensation related to pandemic

Texas is joining other states and is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that it will opt out of the federal program on June 26.This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, more than two months earlier than it was set to expire, fueling the debate over whether benefits are contributing to labor shortages as the economic recovery accelerates. The move was praised by employers, who have complained that...
Texas StateKWTX

Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jobless Texans won’t get the $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement for much longer. Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor by letter on Monday the state will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation including the $300 weekly supplement effective June 26. “The Texas...