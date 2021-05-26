Healthcare Brief
Five Texas Health Resources hospitals received five stars on Hospital Compare, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) website, with another six hospitals earning four stars. The ratings are created based on patient perspectives and how the hospital handles common conditions like heart attacks and pneumonia, and is compared to hospitals around the nation. The THR hospitals that received five stars were Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville, Texas Health Heart & Vascular Arlington, Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South, and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.www.dmagazine.com