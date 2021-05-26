Healthcare Brief

Deerfield, Illinois-based Pregis, a leading manufacturer of protective packaging, is expanding into two new facilities in North Texas. At the beginning of the year, the company opened a 128,000-square-foot facility in Garland at 2901 W. Kingsley Road. Pregis will use the facility for manufacturing and distribution, as well as to hold customer demos and training. This was the company's first location in Dallas-Fort Worth, having relocated from a market south of Dallas. Some 44 employees already work in Garland, and another 40 will join them by the end of the year.