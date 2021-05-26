'Cruella' review: Origin story is a wickedly stylish spectacle
RATED PG-13 (some scary scenes) WHERE Area theaters and Disney+ with Premium Access. BOTTOM LINE A wickedly stylish spectacle with a dark-sparkling turn from Emma Stone. Has it already been nearly a decade since Disney's animated "Frozen" spawned a million young Queen Elsas singing "Let it Go" at every talent show in the nation? That theme song captured the girl power spirit of the day: resilient, capable, emotionally healthy. Ah, but that was then! The world has become a darker, angrier place, one in which Elsa, with her pure heart and platinum-blonde braid, seems a little out of step.