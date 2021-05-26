Fired Sioux County Deputy Has Termination Rescinded, Tenders Resignation

Northwest Iowa — There’s a mixed bag of good and bad news in this week’s COVID report from the Iowa Department of Public Health. We had seen zero deaths from COVID-related illnesses in the past two week’s reports for the four-county area of Lyon, O’Brien, Sioux and Osceola. Sadly there is one additional death to report in this week’s information. The death is that of a Sioux County resident, and brings that county’s COVID death toll to 74. O’Brien County remains at 56, Osceola at 16 and Lyon at 41 deaths since the pandemic began last year. The four-county total is now 187.