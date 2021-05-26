newsbreak-logo
Sioux County, IA

Fired Sioux County Deputy Has Termination Rescinded, Tenders Resignation

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSioux County, Iowa — The firing of a former Sioux County Sheriff’s Deputy over an incident that took place this past March in Boyden, has been rescinded. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, former Sgt. Nathan Kelderman’s firing was rescinded and he tendered his resignation, effective March 29th, in an agreement between the Sheriff’s Office and Kelderman. Citing pending litigation, Kelderman declined to give KIWA any further information.

Sioux County, IAkiwaradio.com

Positive COVID Tests Down In 3 Of 4 Area Counties In Last 7 Days

Northwest Iowa — Positive COVID-19 test results were down in three of the counties in our four-county area for the past seven days, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. There were eighteen new positive COVID test results in the four-county area of O’Brien, Osceola, Sioux and Lyon Counties...
Rock Valley, IAkiwaradio.com

Canadian Woman Injured In Thursday Crash Near Rock Valley

Rock Valley, Iowa — A Canadian woman was taken to the hospital after the pickup she was driving was rear-ended near Rock Valley late Thursday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap occurred shortly after 4:30 Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Dogwood Avenue and 360th Street, eight miles southwest of Rock Valley.
Hull, IAkiwaradio.com

Deputies Seek Information On Church Vandalism

Hull, Iowa — Sioux County Sheriff’s Deputies are seeking the public’s help to find information about a vandalism case in Hull. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday morning, their deputies investigated a report of vandalism that occurred at the American Reformed Church, at 911 First Street in Hull. Upon...
Sioux Center, IAnwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man hurt in crash of pickup

ROCK VALLEY—A 31-year-old Sioux Center man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, at the intersection of 360th Street and Dipper Avenue, eight miles southwest of Rock Valley. Tyler William Sandbulte was driving a 2004 Ford F-250 pickup west on 360th Street when he...
Sioux County, IAkiwaradio.com

Over $90K In Grants Given At Sioux County Ceremony

Orange City, Iowa — Over $90,000 in grants were given to projects throughout Sioux County on Monday. According to the Sioux County Community Foundation, they awarded the grants at a ceremony on Monday at Prairie Winds Events Center in Orange City. Foundation officials tell us this brings the total grants awarded to over $1.4 million since the first grants were made in 2006.
Sioux County, IAkiwaradio.com

Sioux County Sheriff’s Office Honors And Recognizes Correctional Officers

Orange City, Iowa — This is National Correctional Officers Week. Correctional officers are being honored around the country for the work they do. Sioux County Sheriff Dan Altena says being a correctional officer or jailer can be a challenging position. He says their inmate capacity at the Sioux County Jail is 67 inmates. He says they house both men and women and both county and federal inmates.
Sioux Center, IAnwestiowa.com

Rural walker arrested for alcohol, intox

SIOUX CENTER—A 19-year-old Spirit Lake resident was arrested about 7:20 a.m. Sunday, May 2, near Sioux Center on charges of first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under age and public intoxication. The arrest of Parker Travis Beck stemmed from him walking east along 420th Street about two miles southwest of Sioux Center,...
Sioux Center, IAnwestiowa.com

Rock Valley motorist injured in rollover

SIOUX CENTER—A 20-year-old Rock Valley man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle rollover about 5:25 a.m. Saturday, May 1, on 360th Street, six miles northwest of Sioux Center. Avery Tate Sandbulte was driving a west when he reported that he fell asleep and lost control of his 2017 Ford F-350...
Sioux County, IAkiwaradio.com

About 100 Round Bales Lost In Fire In Extreme Northwestern Sioux County

Iowa, near Fairview, South Dakota — A about a hundred round bales were destroyed in a fire on Friday, April 30, 2021, near Fairview. According to Fairview Assistant Fire Chief Jerome Vande Stroet, just before 3:00 p.m., the Fairview Fire Department was called to the report of hay bales on fire at 2865 Arthur Avenue, three miles west of Fairview and a little bit north or about three and a quarter miles south-southeast of Beloit.
Sioux County, IAkiwaradio.com

One COVID Death In Sioux County, Positive Tests WAY Down In Area

Northwest Iowa — There’s a mixed bag of good and bad news in this week’s COVID report from the Iowa Department of Public Health. We had seen zero deaths from COVID-related illnesses in the past two week’s reports for the four-county area of Lyon, O’Brien, Sioux and Osceola. Sadly there is one additional death to report in this week’s information. The death is that of a Sioux County resident, and brings that county’s COVID death toll to 74. O’Brien County remains at 56, Osceola at 16 and Lyon at 41 deaths since the pandemic began last year. The four-county total is now 187.