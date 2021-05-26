Fired Sioux County Deputy Has Termination Rescinded, Tenders Resignation
Sioux County, Iowa — The firing of a former Sioux County Sheriff’s Deputy over an incident that took place this past March in Boyden, has been rescinded. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, former Sgt. Nathan Kelderman’s firing was rescinded and he tendered his resignation, effective March 29th, in an agreement between the Sheriff’s Office and Kelderman. Citing pending litigation, Kelderman declined to give KIWA any further information.kiwaradio.com