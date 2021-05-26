A Complete Checklist for Your Next Family Camping Trip

Looking to take your pup on the road with you? Chewy wants to make that next car ride even more entertaining with the help of Spotify and their curated play list. That’s right! Chewy created a Spotify playlist and it is not as dog themed as you might imagine. In fact, I would say that this is truly all about the travel and less about our pooch (or kitties). And according to their post on Instagram about this playlist, it seems that while this is a Chewy playlist for our next road trip, it was actually curated by us.