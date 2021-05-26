Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Sisolak signs police reform bills into law on one year anniversary of George Floyd's death

By News 4, Fox 11 Digital Staff
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the one year anniversary of George Floyd's death, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed two policing reform bills into law. Assembly Bills 58 offers more transparency and accountability when it comes to law enforcement agencies across Nevada. AB58 gives the Attorney General's office the authority to conduct pattern-or-practice investigations and work with police agencies to reform patterns of unlawful policing.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Reform#Attorney General#Nevada Police#News Agencies#Assembly Bills#Senate#Nevadans#Ag Ford#Law Enforcement Agencies#Police Agencies#No Knock Warrants#Community#Framework
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Vermont StateWCAX

Vt. prison reform bill awaits governor’s signature

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A year-and-a-half after allegations surfaced of drug and sexual abuse by corrections officers at Vermont’s only women’s prison, state lawmakers have taken steps to reform the department. A bill on the governor’s desk would create a nine-member commission to improve oversight, and a new investigative unit would examine inmate deaths, escapes, and other incidents.
Presidential Electionpoliticsny.com

Queens congresswoman joins President Biden for signing of COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law

President Joe Biden on Thursday, May 20, signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law to help combat the rising hate and violence against Asian Americans during the pandemic. In his speech, Biden thanked both Democrats and Republicans for passing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which received bipartisan support in Congress — something that hasn’t been for far too long in Washington, Biden said. The president said he hopes the signing ceremony, which comes during Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, sends a message to the Asian American community: “We see you.”
Healthslashdot.org

Florida Health Department's Actions Investigated as Fired Data Manager Now Granted 'Whistleblower' Status

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is in a no-win situation and facing having to defend Florida in a federal lawsuit. https://www.msn.com/en-us/news... [msn.com]. Moody is hoping to bring this back into the state's control with this move. The discovery process for a civil rights case will be a nightmare for DeSantis on this. Every email, every "crush this girl" memo will be on full display. We are going to see immediate arguments in Federal court that this is not a Federal case and can be handled by Florida under Florida's laws and that things are proceeding under the law as they should be.
Montana StateDaily Inter Lake

Montana has a supreme problem

Our Supreme Court justices must think they are the executive branch and the legislative branch all rolled into one. They may even believe they are the new oligarchy in charge of Montana. Whatever their problem, it is manifesting itself in executive and legislative authority being usurped by Montana’s Supreme Court.
Politicspncguam.com

Bill authorizing asset forfeiture by Guam Customs passes

To stem the tide of drug trafficking into Guam, senators unanimously approved a measure that would authorize asset forfeiture for the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency (CQA). Introduced by Senator Mary Camacho Torres, Senator Telena C. Nelson, and Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, Bill No. 87-36 would empower the CQA to take possession and title of property acquired in violation of local customs law—depriving criminals of ill-gotten gains while augmenting the agency’s operations.
U.S. PoliticsKPVI Newschannel 6

Guest opinion: What is Supreme Court hiding?

Montana Has a Supreme Problem. Our Supreme Court justices must think they are the executive branch and the legislative branch all rolled into one. They may even believe they are the new oligarchy in charge of Montana. Whatever their problem, it is manifesting itself in executive and legislative authority being usurped by Montana’s Supreme Court.
Immigrationyumanewsnow.com

Justice Department Settles with Staffing Company to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims

Washington, DC - The Department of Justice announced today that it reached a settlement with Pyramid Consulting Inc., an IT staffing company based in Georgia. The settlement resolves claims that Pyramid Consulting discriminated against a new employee when it rejected his valid employment authorization documentation and requested an unnecessary extra document because he is an asylee, then fired him because he refused to comply with the company’s unlawful request.
Syriaimperialvalleynews.com

Former NGO Procurement Official Sentenced to Prison for Bribery

Washington, DC - A former non-governmental organization (NGO) official was sentenced Monday to 40 months in prison for paying bribes to NGO officers in exchange for sensitive procurement information related to NGO contracts funded in part by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). According to court documents, from January...
Congress & Courtsharvardlawreview.org

The Future of Supreme Court Reform

For a brief moment in the fall of 2020, structural reform of the Supreme Court seemed like a tangible possibility. After the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in September, some prominent Democratic politicians and liberal commentators warmed to the idea of expanding the Court to respond to Republicans’ rush to confirm a nominee before the election, despite their refusal four years prior to confirm Judge Merrick Garland on the ground that it was an election year.1×1. See Astead W. Herndon & Maggie Astor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death Revives Talk of Court Packing, N. Y. TIMES (Oct. 22, 2020), https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/19/us/politics/what-is-court-packing.html [https://perma.cc/5HJ8-8HNG]. Though Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the Presidency in November, Democrats lost seats in the House and have a majority in the Senate only through the tiebreaking vote of the Vice President.2×2. See Alexander Burns, Democrats Beat Trump in 2020. Now They’re Asking: What Went Wrong?, N. Y. TIMES (Feb. 20, 2021), https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/20/us/politics/democrats-house-races-trump.html [https://perma.cc/83BA-H8F4]; Jim Tankersley & Michael D. Shear, With Democrats in Control, Biden Moves to Advance Agenda, N. Y. TIMES (Jan. 20, 2021), https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/07/business/democrats-biden-agenda.html [https://perma.cc/SXR8-Q9HX]. These slim margins, which make aggressive legislative action appear unlikely, led observers to conclude that “court reform is effectively dead for the foreseeable future.”3×3. Matt Ford, The Supreme Court Is in Charge Now, New Republic (Nov. 13, 2020), https://newrepublic.com/article/160178/supreme-court-biden-judicial-gridlock [https://perma.cc/S5ZD-8WPF]. While Ford’s article was written before the January 2021 Georgia Senate runoffs that gave Democrats narrow control over the Senate, he made clear his prediction did not turn on that possibility. See id; see also Mary Kay Linge, What Joe Biden and Democrats Can and Can’t Do with Control of Congress, N.Y. Post (Jan. 9, 2021, 10:45 AM), https://nypost.com/2021/01/09/what-joe-biden-and-dems-can-and-cant-do-with-control-of-congress [https://perma.cc/J7U9-652J].
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Legislators reintroduce gun violence prevention bill

Act would allow family members or law enforcement officials to petition a judge to temporarily disarm an individual in crisis. –Last week, Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) and Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-San Francisco) reintroduced the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Salud Carbajal and co-led by Rep. Julia Brownley (D-Thousand Oaks), Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), and Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI). Senator Dianne Feinstein introduced companion legislation in the senate.