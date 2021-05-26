Red Sox: Nick Pivetta looks to keep his Boston record perfect tonight

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleRed Sox turn to perfect Nick Pivetta to end losing skid. When it comes to sports we’ve heard the “a change of scenery,” probably more times than we can remember. In regards to Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta, he’s the definition of the phrase. His potential was always harped on during his tenure in Philadelphia but since he’s adorned that Boston “B” on his hat, he’s been hitting the mark. With the club on a two-game losing stint, they’ll turn to the reliable righty to get things back on track.

MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Earns fifth win

Pivetta (5-0) allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two in six innings to earn the win against the Orioles on Sunday. Pivetta gave up a run in the bottom of the first inning Sunday, but he then retired 12 of the next 13 batters before he allowed a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth. Pivetta has allowed at least two runs in five of his first seven starts, but he's picked up five wins while avoiding the loss column to begin the year. He could make his next start at home against the Angels on Friday.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Red Sox place starter Nick Pivetta on COVID-19 related injured list

The Red Sox made a roster move prior to Wednesday's game against the Athletics. Starter Nick Pivetta was placed on the COVID-19 related injured List (side effects from vaccination). In the corresponding move, the team recalled right-handed pitcher Eduard Bazardo from Triple-A Worcester. Pivetta can be activated at any time,...
MLBrotoballer.com

Daily Fantasy Baseball Streamers - MLB Hitter, Pitcher Lineup Picks for Sunday 5/9

Baseball is back, and fantasy managers in daily leagues no doubt already have holes to fill with streamers. Fortunately, RotoBaller has you covered with daily streaming picks. Each day, RotoBaller will provide you with some of the best streaming options to consider in fantasy baseball daily leagues. Additionally, these recommendations can be useful for fantasy managers setting DFS lineups.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Hopeful to start Friday

Manager Alex Cora said Pivetta (illness) was feeling better Thursday, leaving the Red Sox optimistic he'll be ready to start Friday's game against the Angels, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Boston placed Pivetta on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday after he experienced side effects of a second vaccine...
MLBdarnews.com

Devers, Renfroe HR, lead Pivetta, Red Sox past Orioles 4-3

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Rafael Devers and Hunter Renfroe homered, Nick Pivetta won his third consecutive start and the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 Sunday. Boston has won five of six, and at 22-13 owns the best record in baseball. The Orioles fell to a majors-worst 4-13 at home, including 0-6 against the Red Sox.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Swats first home run

Plawecki went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels. Plawecki had been on the bench in each of the last six contests, but he had a solid day at the plate Sunday and blasted his first home run of 2021. The 30-year-old should continue to serve mainly in a depth role behind Christian Vazquez going forward.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

This was the Friday night at Fenway fans had been yearning for

Seventy-one beautiful degrees. That was the temperature on this night that included a beautiful sunset seemingly just down the street from Fenway Park, along with the presence of baseball's best player. If nothing else, 9,284 fans had the Mike Trout Ticket on the kind of Friday night we have yearned...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Leaves yard twice for WooSox

Hernandez (hamstring) went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday. Hernandez played two games for the WooSox over the weekend and could be activated off the injured list in time for Tuesday series-opener on the road against the Blue Jays, who trail the Red Sox by 1.5 games in the AL East.
MLBSan Mateo Daily Journal

Pivetta expected to start as Boston hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (16-20, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (23-16, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (3-2, 5.19 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (5-0, 3.19 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels travel to...
MLBYardbarker

Rafael Devers and Hunter Renfroe power Red Sox to 4-3 win over Orioles

Rafael Devers enjoys swinging the bat at Camden Yards in Baltimore. That’s really no secret, and Devers showed why on Sunday afternoon. After his side fell behind a run in the bottom of the first, Devers launched a 423-foot solo shot with an exit velocity of 110.7 mph off the bat to dead center field against right-hander Dean Kremer to knot things up at 1-1.
MLBbostonsportsjournal.com

BSJ Game Report: Red Sox 4, Orioles 3 – Devers, Pivetta lead Sox to fourth straight

All you need to know, in quickie form, about the Red Sox' win over the Orioles, complete with BSJ analysis and insight:. Pivetta improves to 5-0: At the start of the season, Nick Pivetta was probably regarded as the team's No. 5 starter -- a back-end option, perhaps serving only as a placeholder until supplanted by someone else. But some five weeks into the season, Pivetta is 5-0 with a 3.19 ERA. He struggled some in the first inning, with consecutive two-out walks, a run-scoring single and a ton of foul balls, but made some adjustments thereafter, allowing just one more run over his final five innings of work. In the nine games that Pivetta has started since joining the big league club last September, the Sox are 8-1. "Mixing pitches, getting ahead of guys and a lot of weak contact today,'' said Pivetta of his recipe for success. The one mistake he made was a solo homer to Cedric Mullins in the fifth, but he was able to overcome that.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies gave up on Nick Pivetta in Red Sox trade too soon

The August 2020 trade that sent Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Nick Pivetta and prospect Connor Seabold to the Boston Red Sox for relievers Heath Hembree and Brandon Workman keeps looking worse and worse. Former Phillies pitcher Nick Pivetta is still undefeated in a Red Sox uniform. Pivetta tossed six innings...
MLBchatsports.com

What’s next for the Red Sox roster?

This has been a strange beginning to the baseball season, which I suppose in itself isn’t strange considering the circumstances of last year that are surely affecting players right now. But a little more than a quarter of the way through the season, there really isn’t a runaway team in baseball. The White Sox are the only team in the game with a winning percentage over .600, and the Red Sox are tied for the second-best record in the American League. That is obviously very good to see, but there is also work to be done on this roster to shore things up and make things run a little more smoothly.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Ohtani's 12th homer lifts Angels over Red Sox 6-5

BOSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Matt Barnes (1-1) retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop single to...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Blasts another home run

Devers went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and two strikeouts in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels. Devers capped off a four-run rally in the fifth inning Sunday with his second home run in as many games to put the Red Sox in the lead. The 24-year-old is now slashing .278/.354/.583 with 11 home runs, 34 RBI and 26 runs this season.
MLBchatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Rafael Devers, Nick Pivetta, J.D. Martinez

Rafael Devers has been one of the big reasons the Red Sox are where they are currently in the standings, not only with his overall production but also timely hitting. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal) Speaking of where the Red Sox currently sit in the standings, Devers is not surprised...
MLBPosted by
WXKS Kiss 108

WATCH: Red Sox Fan Grabs Errant Bat While On The Phone At Fenway Park

A fan at Fenway Park managed to grab an errant bat while talking on his cell phone during Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox. Bally Sports West, which broadcasts the Angels' games, shared a video of the incident on its verified Twitter account, which shows a bat fly out of the hands of Los Angeles infielder José Rojas and into the stands behind the first base line on a swinging strike.