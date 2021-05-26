Red Sox: Nick Pivetta looks to keep his Boston record perfect tonight
Red Sox turn to perfect Nick Pivetta to end losing skid. When it comes to sports we’ve heard the “a change of scenery,” probably more times than we can remember. In regards to Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta, he’s the definition of the phrase. His potential was always harped on during his tenure in Philadelphia but since he’s adorned that Boston “B” on his hat, he’s been hitting the mark. With the club on a two-game losing stint, they’ll turn to the reliable righty to get things back on track.bosoxinjection.com