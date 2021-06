ANALYSIS: If you missed out on recently promoted young arms like Shane McClanahan and Logan Gilbert, Alek Manoah could be a great consolation prize. The 23-year-old is off to a tremendous start at Triple-A Buffalo, allowing just five baserunners (none of whom scored) and striking out 17 batters in 12 innings. While both Robbie Ray and Steven Matz have been successful reclamation projects in Toronto this season, the Jays will be a dogfight in the American League East and looking for upgrades anywhere they can find them. An easy one would be swapping out the underwhelming Anthony Kay (7.24 ERA, 1.54 WHIP) for Manoah.