Oregonia, OH

Get a Hands-on History Lesson at Ft. Ancient

By Sarah McCosham
cincinnatimagazine.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids really have to experience history to understand it. Hearing about Ft. Ancient’s Hopewell earthworks is one thing; seeing them up close is another. Located in Oregonia, Ft. Ancient is a National Historic Landmark with the largest and best-preserved manmade earthworks in the country. It’s 100 acres of beautiful mounds that were used for protection, ceremonies, functional, and social purposes a long, long time ago. Ft. Ancient is a living lesson in Ohio history that will leave an impression on your kids.

