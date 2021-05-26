Get a Hands-on History Lesson at Ft. Ancient

Kids really have to experience history to understand it. Hearing about Ft. Ancient’s Hopewell earthworks is one thing; seeing them up close is another. Located in Oregonia, Ft. Ancient is a National Historic Landmark with the largest and best-preserved manmade earthworks in the country. It’s 100 acres of beautiful mounds that were used for protection, ceremonies, functional, and social purposes a long, long time ago. Ft. Ancient is a living lesson in Ohio history that will leave an impression on your kids.