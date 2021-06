Disneyland has always enjoyed the status of being the ‘happiest place on Earth’, but looking at the ever-increasing prices of tickets and food, it could well be one of the most expensive too. The world is used to buying expensive merchandise for bawling babies in Disneyland, no shocker there, but a $100 sandwich? We were ready for that! Disney California Adventure’s menu of Pym Test Kitchen includes a $100 sandwich, which seems insane. The sandwich is called the Quantum-sized Pym-ini Sandwich and is a salami and ham panini sandwich that outrageously costs exactly $99.99. This isn’t the first time Disneyland California is making you spend big bucks on food; a few years ago, they set up the Disneyland 21 Royal restaurant that served up a truly exorbitant 7 course meal worth a whopping $15,000.