Sparks, NV

Sparks Nugget announces plans for Star Spangled Sparks

By Stanton Tang
msn.com
 15 days ago

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Independence Day fireworks are coming back to Victorian Square in Sparks. The Nugget announced Wednesday that Star Spangled Sparks will be held on Sunday, July 4th from 4:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. There will be food vendors and craft booths along Victorian Square. As in...

