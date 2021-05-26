Sparks Nugget announces plans for Star Spangled Sparks

Many of you have heard about the Nevada Veterans Memorial being built at the Sparks Marina. It is a state-wide memorial that will honor the 897 men and women whose lives were taken in the line of battle. This memorial is about to undergo the second and main phase of the project. If you went down there right now, you would see that there is a portion of the memorial done. This is the area that shows the donors, has a couple of statues and some bricks in the ground. The second phase will have a bench in place for each branch of the military, the 2000 pls bricks that share the support from our community, and most importantly the names of every fallen soldier memorialized for all to see. I big thank you to Q and D Construction for stepping up and committing to completing this main phase.