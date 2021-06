Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot over the weekend in an intimate backyard ceremony at her home in Montecito, California. Details regarding the nuptials are still relatively under wraps (you know how super secret celeb weddings go), but some info about Grande’s wedding band has emerged. And, it brought a whole new definition to couple goals. E! News reported that the two-time Grammy winner’s new ring is a custom-made diamond and platinum band designed by Gomez himself.