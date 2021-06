As part of the ongoing reconstruction of McMorran Boulevard in Downtown Port Huron, the Michigan Department of Transportation will be implementing some lane restrictions on Huron Avenue starting Monday. MDOT says as part of the $1point-3 million dollar McMorran Boulevard improvement project, new curbs, gutters, sidewalks, and ramps will be added to the intersection at McMorran and Huron. That will result in Huron being reduced from two lanes in each direction to one lane in each direction starting Monday and Lasting through the first week of July.