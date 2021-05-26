Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Rutland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Rutland A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN ORANGE SOUTHEASTERN ADDISON...NORTHERN RUTLAND AND NORTHWESTERN WINDSOR COUNTIES At 246 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brandon to West Haven. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Rutland, Castleton, Sudbury, Killington, Rutland City, Benson, Rochester, Chittenden, Fair Haven, West Rutland, West Castleton, Hubbardton, Stockbridge, Proctor, Brandon, Mendon, Pittsfield, Pittsford, West Haven and Bethel. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.