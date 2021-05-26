Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Rutland by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Rutland A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN ORANGE SOUTHEASTERN ADDISON...NORTHERN RUTLAND AND NORTHWESTERN WINDSOR COUNTIES At 246 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brandon to West Haven. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Rutland, Castleton, Sudbury, Killington, Rutland City, Benson, Rochester, Chittenden, Fair Haven, West Rutland, West Castleton, Hubbardton, Stockbridge, Proctor, Brandon, Mendon, Pittsfield, Pittsford, West Haven and Bethel. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Nws#Fair Weather#Storm#Bethel#Eastern Rutland#Northern Rutland#Nws#West Rutland#Rutland City#Winds#Strong Thunderstorms#West Haven#Pittsfield#West Castleton#Mendon#Rochester#Stockbridge#Pittsford#Sudbury
Related
Addison County, VTweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 03:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Rutland; Lamoille; Orange; Washington; Western Addison; Western Rutland; Windsor FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the 32 to 36 degree range will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest and southern Vermont and the Saint Lawrence Valley in northern New York. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Addison County, VTweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Addison, Eastern Rutland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Addison; Eastern Rutland FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Overnight low temperatures from 32 to 36 will result in patchy frost formation. * WHERE...Eastern Addison and Eastern Rutland Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.