Frost Advisory issued for Clare, Isabella, Lake, Mecosta, Newaygo, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 22:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Kent; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Ottawa Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms Containing Gusty Winds Moving Through Western Lower Michigan At 1007 PM EDT, an area of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms continue across portions of Western Lower Michigan. The atmospheric setup this evening is allowing any shower or storm to potentially contain strong gusty winds. Winds gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible in the heavier showers and isolated thunderstorms. Locations impacted include Grand Rapids... Lansing... Muskegon Holland... Mount Pleasant... Ionia Big Rapids... Grand Haven... Alma Charlotte... Greenville... Mason St. Johns... Hastings... Belding Eaton Rapids... Allegan... Portland Lowell... Ithaca If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.