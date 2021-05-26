newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clare County, MI

Frost Advisory issued for Clare, Isabella, Lake, Mecosta, Newaygo, Osceola by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clare; Isabella; Lake; Mecosta; Newaygo; Osceola FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Osceola, Lake, Clare, Isabella, Newaygo and Mecosta counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Cold temperatures will harm plants and other sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clare County, MI
City
Clare, MI
County
Newaygo County, MI
County
Lake County, MI
City
Newaygo, MI
County
Mecosta County, MI
City
Lake, MI
County
Osceola County, MI
City
Mecosta, MI
County
Isabella County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frost Advisory#Osceola#Mecosta Counties#Frost Formation#Temperatures#Tender Plants#Target Area#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Allegan County, MIweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 04:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Montcalm; Muskegon; Ottawa; Van Buren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Temperatures near freezing could harm plants and other sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Allegan County, MIweather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Clare; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola; Ottawa; Van Buren FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Freezing conditions may kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Clare County, MIweather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clare, Lake, Mason, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clare; Lake; Mason; Osceola FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures. * WHERE...Osceola, Lake, Mason and Clare counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Freezing temperatures will kill unprotected sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Allegan County, MIweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allegan, Clinton, Gratiot, Ingham, Isabella, Jackson, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegan; Clinton; Gratiot; Ingham; Isabella; Jackson; Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa; Van Buren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures dropping to between 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Barry County, MIweather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Eaton, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 03:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Barry; Calhoun; Clare; Eaton; Ionia; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mecosta; Montcalm; Newaygo; Osceola FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 32 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Through 9 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of frost and temperatures near freezing is expected tonight for portions of Central Michigan.
Allegan County, MIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegan, Barry, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 22:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Kent; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Ottawa Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms Containing Gusty Winds Moving Through Western Lower Michigan At 1007 PM EDT, an area of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms continue across portions of Western Lower Michigan. The atmospheric setup this evening is allowing any shower or storm to potentially contain strong gusty winds. Winds gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible in the heavier showers and isolated thunderstorms. Locations impacted include Grand Rapids... Lansing... Muskegon Holland... Mount Pleasant... Ionia Big Rapids... Grand Haven... Alma Charlotte... Greenville... Mason St. Johns... Hastings... Belding Eaton Rapids... Allegan... Portland Lowell... Ithaca If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Mecosta County, MIbigrapidsnews.com

ITC to conduct aerial patrols of state's transmission lines

MECOSTA COUNTY – ITC will be conducting aerial patrols of the high-voltage transmission towers and lines in Michigan this summer, weather permitting. The helicopter patrols are conducted to provide an overall status of the overhead transmission system that is operated by ITC’s Michigan operating entities, ITCTransmission and Michigan Electric Transmission Company, LLC (METC).