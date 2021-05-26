Frost Advisory issued for Clare, Isabella, Lake, Mecosta, Newaygo, Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clare; Isabella; Lake; Mecosta; Newaygo; Osceola FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Osceola, Lake, Clare, Isabella, Newaygo and Mecosta counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Cold temperatures will harm plants and other sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.alerts.weather.gov