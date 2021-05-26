newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Howard University names College of Fine Arts after Chadwick Boseman

By Daniel Arkin
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoward University is renaming its College of Fine Arts after the late actor Chadwick Boseman, an alumnus of the school. Boseman, who graduated from Howard in 2000 with a bachelor of arts degree in directing, died in August from colon cancer. In his time at Howard, Boseman led a student protest against the absorption of the College of Fine Arts into the larger College of Arts & Sciences, the university said in a statement.

www.nbcnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Dean
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Phylicia Rashad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dean College#Arts Degree#The College Of Fine Arts#The Walt Disney Company#Walt Disney Pictures#Whut Tv#Whur 96 3 Fm#Black Panther#Executive Chairman#International Fame#Artists#Man#Colon Cancer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Celebrities
Related
theubj.com

Anthony Mackie Shares What He Adored The Most About Late Chadwick Boseman

Anthony Mackie and late Chadwick Boseman cooperated in a couple of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films. The previous has now become the new Captain America, while the last played Black Panther. Presently, Mackie, who knew Boseman for quite a while, uncovered the things he cherished about the late actor. Antony...
CelebritiesWBAL Radio

42 director Brian Helgeland says the late Chadwick Boseman "arrived ready"

Director Brian Helgeland recently chatted with Variety for the 20th anniversary of his rock music-flavored medieval film A Knight's Tale, which starred the late Heath Ledger. But Helgeland also spoke about another gifted actor he worked with who died far too soon: Chadwick Boseman. Helgeland cast a then-unknown Boseman in...
CelebritiesMTV

Chadwick Boseman's 'Everlasting Impact' Lives On At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Chadwick Boseman might not have landed an Oscar this year, but the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are giving him the posthumous honor he deserves. The Black Panther star, who died last August at just 43 years old after a long but private battle with cancer, won Best Performance in a Movie on Sunday (May 16) for his role in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. In the film adaptation of the beloved August Wilson play, Boseman plays Levee Green, an overconfident musician who plots to leave Ma Rainey's band and score his own record deal. The scene-stealing performance was also Boseman's final film role.
Posted by
OK! Magazine

Chadwick Boseman Posthumously Honored At MTV Awards

The late Chadwick Boseman was honored posthumously at the MTV Awards this weekend. The awards took place on Sunday, May 16, from the Palladium in Los Angeles, Calif., and was hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones. Boseman was awarded Best Performance in a Movie for his role in...
MoviesComicBook

Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o Shares Funny Wakanda Forever Video

Earlier this week, Marvel announced a bunch of release dates for their upcoming slate of movies, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will serve as the follow-up to the massively popular Black Panther. While it's still unclear how Ryan Coogler plans to continue the story after Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing, Marvel did confirm back in December that they have no plans to recast the titular role. While the sequel will be missing the beloved Boseman, there are other stars from the first film who will be reprising their roles. One such actor will be Oscar-winner, Lupita Nyong'o, who will be returning as Nakia. This week, Nyong'o took to Twitter to share a hilarious "Wakanda Forever" video.
MoviesHollywood Life

MTV Movie & TV Award Winners 2021: Chadwick Boseman, Elizabeth Olsen, & More Win Big — See Full List

Elizabeth Olsen and many more of your favorite stars won big at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 16. The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards commenced on May 16, and aired live from the Palladium in Los Angeles. Leslie Jones hosted the ceremony beautifully, and some of the biggest stars in Hollywood like Justin Hartley, Scarlett Johansson and Sacha Baron Cohen attended. Plus, a ton of awards were also given out. Want to know who took home golden popcorn statues? See a full list of the winners — in bold — below!
MoviesMovieWeb

Black Panther 2 Betting Odds Have Shuri as the Odds-On Favorite to Replace T'Challa

Odds are Letitia Wright will become our new Black Panther. As every Marvel fan knows, original Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died last fall following a years-long battle with cancer. Production is still moving forward on the sequel, which has officially been titled as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, though it's unclear how Boseman's T'Challa will be written out of the story. All we know is the role won't be recast, nor will Boseman be digitally added to the sequel with CGI.
Moviesculturalweekly.com

Chadwick Boseman’s Words

When the Oscars producers planned for the last award of the night to go to best actor, they were counting on Chadwick Boseman winning it posthumously for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, but Academy voters gave it to the excellent Anthony Hopkins for The Father. They were hoping for a tearful speech from his widow, like she had given at the Golden Globes two months prior, when the journalists of the Hollywood Foreign Press voted him best actor in a drama. Click here to watch. She said, “But we don’t have his words.” So here are some answers he gave during our numerous interviews.
Boston, MAemerson.edu

Actor Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy at Heart of Oscar Talk 2021

In a year when the Academy Awards changed its location and deepened its focus on social justice, Emerson’s annual Oscar Talk event followed suit, drawing insight from the dynamics of the awards contest and one actor in particular. Normally hosted on Sunset Boulevard at Emerson Los Angeles, Oscar Talk connects...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Natalie Martinez praises Chadwick Boseman as a 'humble gentleman'

Natalie Martinez has described Chadwick Boseman as the "epitome of a gentleman". The 36-year-old actress worked with the late actor - who tragically passed away from colon cancer in 2020 at the age of just 43 - on the 2016 thriller 'Message from the King', and has nothing but wonderful memories of him, especially of the way he completely put her at ease when filming their "racy" scenes.
Collegesclichemag.com

Chadwick Boseman Pitched Masterclass Idea to Howard U. Before Death

Chadwick Boseman wanted to get Howard University students up to speed on the entertainment biz early and often, which is why he came up with a great idea for his alma mater … one it’s now bringing to fruition. HU Prez Wayne Frederick tells TMZ… » Read Full Articles. Cliche.
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

Oscars 2021: Steven Soderbergh Breaks Silence On Final Award And Chadwick Boseman’s Loss

Chadwick Boseman losing the Best Actor Oscar capped off a bizarre, yet historic Academy Awards telecast. The disappointment over the late actor’s loss left a bad taste after being last award season's darling. What made the moment even more awkward was the placement of the award. Now, Oscars producer Steven Soderbergh has broken his silence on the final award and Boseman’s surprise loss.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Black Panther 2’ Star Says Movie’s Storyline Is “Very Odd”

When Marvel movie star Chadwick Boseman unexpectedly passed away in 2020 following a secret battle with colon cancer, Marvel fans and his fellow cast members alike were shocked. The seemingly full-of-life actor was best known as T’Challa/Black Panther in the standalone film Black Panther (2018) and the Marvel Studios Avengers franchise.
MoviesMovieWeb

Official Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Synopsis Arrives from Marvel Studios

Following the recent release of Marvel's Phase 4 sizzle reel, a brief logline for upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has reportedly surfaced. While it does not give much away regarding how the story will approach T'Challa following Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing, it does offer some idea of the overall direction of the movie.
ComicBook

Anthony Mackie Comments On Appearing In Black Panther 2 As Captain America

In the final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson finally took on the mantle of Captain America, flying into a fight in New York City with a brand new suite made by the Wakandans. Sam had already built a bond with the warriors of Wakanda during the time he spent there in Avengers: Infinity War, and now the new suit provides another link between them. Naturally, this has let to fans speculating about Captain America making an appearance in the next Black Panther film.